Landlords of a “proper old fashioned back street boozer” are calling time at the bar after 24 years – leaving punters “gutted”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea, regularly features among the best pubs in Portsmouth according to reviews and guides but the landlords are stepping down after this weekend after failing to agree a new lease deal.

A statement on social media said: “It is with deep regret that me and Claire would like to announce that this is to be our last weekend of being the landlord and landlady of the Apsley house. We have been in negotiations to renew our lease with the pub company but have been unable to come to a financially agreeable conclusion.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apsley House, Auckland Road West, Southsea. Pic: Steve Reid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all our wonderful customers for being there for the last 24 years. We have cobbled together enough money to buy our last order of beer. All are welcome to come say hello or good riddance. We will close the door for the last time on Sunday night or when the beer runs out. Paul and Claire.”

The announcement left punters saddened. Responding to the post one person said: “Such sad news. I have fond memories of the Apsley stretching back to the 1970s but I have particularly enjoyed more recent times with your warm hospitality.”

Another wrote: “One of the last decent pubs in Southsea. Sad times. Sorry to hear your news.”

A third posted: “Gutted, proper Pompey pub.”

A fourth added: “Sorry to hear that you will be greatly missed, see you at the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1960s pub, a former a Victorian girls' school, has been at the centre of ghost tales over the years after an apparent face of a former barman appeared in a photo. Landlord Paul Wicks said in 2012 they nicknamed their ghostly regular Reedy - after actor and legendary drinker Oliver Reed.