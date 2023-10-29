News you can trust since 1877
Lanes cleared on M27 following collision between junction 11 and junction 12

All lanes have been cleared on the M27 following a collision earlier this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:10 GMT
The collision took place between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth eastbound.

As a result, lanes 3 and 4 were closed while services attended the scene.

There were delays of up to 20 minutes and a two mile tail back of traffic.

National Highways: South East have confirmed that all lanes have now been reopened.

