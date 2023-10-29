Lanes cleared on M27 following collision between junction 11 and junction 12
All lanes have been cleared on the M27 following a collision earlier this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision took place between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth eastbound.
As a result, lanes 3 and 4 were closed while services attended the scene.
There were delays of up to 20 minutes and a two mile tail back of traffic.
National Highways: South East have confirmed that all lanes have now been reopened.