Langford Road in Portsmouth partially closed for over year following collapsed terraced house
In December 2022 number 25, Langford Road completely collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in between the remaining terraced homes. Portsmouth City Council said that the collapse was due to the ‘poor quality of the bricks originally used to build the below ground level wall’ –but there has been a partial road closure in place ever since.
The road closure stretches between Harcourt Road to George Street, in both directions. There is an order, under under Section 14(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, which states the road closure will be in place until September 20, 2024.
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "Council officers are continuing to support the property owners of adjacent houses in Langford Road to encourage them to progress a permanent solution, which would allow the road to reopen."