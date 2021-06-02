Large fountain springs up from water pipe in Southsea road

A LARGE water fountain has been created in a busy Southsea road after an issue with a pipe this morning.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:46 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:35 am

Onlookers reported seeing water spring up from the side of Palmerston Road South following work carried out by Portsmouth City Council’s contractor Colas.

As a result of the leak, which was believed to have started at 9.10am, parts of the pedestrian-only road have been flooded.

On the scene a Colas worker said a water company was on the way.

Burst water pipe in Palmerston Road South in Southsea on June 2, 2021. Picture by Fiona Callingham

One of the directors of Wild Thyme, a shop overlooking the leak, said it was ‘quite beautiful.’

39-year-old Kelly Kemp said: ‘The workers were doing something and then it just sprayed out.

‘At first we thought it was meant to do that but after a few minutes we realised that wasn’t the case.

Burst water pipe in Palmerston Road South in Southsea on June 2, 2021. Picture by Fiona Callingham

‘Someone on social media said the road should be called “palmy road springs.”

‘It was quite beautiful but probably not ideal.’

Her colleague Tom Hussey, 37, added: ‘I saw it and thought oh my God there’s a fountain – then we just started taking pictures because why wouldn’t you?’

Portsmouth City Council and Colas have been contacted for comment.

Burst water pipe in Palmerston Road South in Southsea on June 2, 2021. Picture by Fiona Callingham

