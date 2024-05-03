Late Express FM DJ Adrian Collis is paid ultimate tribute of being hung alongside legends Roger Daltrey, Paul Jones, Mick Jones and more in Portsmouth Guildhall's Wall of Fame
A popular DJ has been paid the ultimate tribute of being inducted into Portsmouth Guildhall’s Wall of Fame – which he helped set up – alongside a number of music legends.
Friends, family and former colleagues of Adrian Collis gathered at Guildhall to pay tribute to the music industry professional who died unexpectedly late last year, and induct him into the venue’s Wall of Fame.
Adrian was best known as co-presenter and producer of Express FM’s multi award-winning The Soft Rock Show for 14 years, and had previously been responsible for inducting many greats of the music world to the Wall of Fame himself.