Latest travel advice for Brits going to these 10 popular holiday destinations
IF you are planning on jetting away to a foreign country for a break this summer, then you need to be aware of the latest travel advice.
The government, through the foreign office, has issued a number of warnings for British citizens taking trips to popular destinations like Greece, Spain and even America. Here's what you need to know:
1. Greece
There were a number of cases of West Nile virus in Greece in 2018. You should consider preventative measures to minimise exposure to mosquitoes, for example using repellent when outdoors and closing doors or windows or using screens.
Tourists are advised against all travel to North Sinai. While Brits are also being advised to avoid crowded places and gatherings, including in or around religious sites as they could be targets for terrorist attacks.
For tourists who are heading to this country, the Amsterdam health authorities have launched a campaign to warn them about the danger of buying a substance which is sold as cocaine, but is actually white heroin.