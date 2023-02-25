Laurel Aldridge: Body found in police search for Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law in West Sussex
Police have found a body in the search for Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law.
Sussex Police reported this afternoon that the body of a woman was discovered near the Tortington Lane area in Arundel. Officers have been carrying out a search to find Laurel Aldridge, 62, who went missing on Valentine’s Day morning.
The force confirmed on social media that the family of the missing Walberton woman have been informed. The identity of the woman has not been confirmed.
Sussex Police said: ‘Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel. At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.
Mr Crook is best known for his roles in The Office, Detectorists and Pirates of the Caribbean. The 51-year-old described his sister-in-law as a ‘wonderful mother’ and ‘usually very happy’ in a previous appeal for information to find her.
He added the disappearance was ‘very out of character’ and her disappearance was ‘agonising’ for the family. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the actor said he and the family were ‘clutching at straws’ but remained ‘determined and driven’ to find Ms Aldridge.
He said he had seen ‘nothing but determination and stoicism’ from the family during the search. ‘They’ve all gathered together and they are just driven to try and get Laurel back safely,’ he said.
‘At the moment everyone is containing their emotions, I’m sure the time will come for that later but right now everyone is very determined and driven. We’ve got a strong suspicion that she is in the local area but that’s just a hunch we’re going on’