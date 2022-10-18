The League of Friends charity is a service run by volunteers, having started as a small team of eight and grown to over 30, it runs a charity and coffee shop at Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital to help fund projects at the hospital.

Over the years, the league has helped fund an upgrade of the pathology rest room, items for the emergency department staff room, as well as a new birthing coach for the maternity centre.

The volunteers gathered, along with chief executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) Penny Emerit, this month to celebrate their achievements over the last 70 years.

Trust CEO Penny Emerit and Jan Spear celebrate the League of Friends 70th Anniversary

Penny said: ‘The League of Friends is an invaluable resource for PHU and have been an incredible support for us since they started in 1952. Thank you to each and every volunteer, past and present, who has given their time to make this possible.’

Jan Spear, chairman of the League of Friends, is due to retire in April next year after being in the role for 12 years.

She said: ‘I am so proud of what the League of Friends has been able to provide and achieve. We have had our challenges, but we have continued to go above and beyond for patients and staff.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When I worked at PHU, I saw how the League benefitted my own ward and the huge impact they had. I wanted to give something back.’