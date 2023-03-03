Learning-disabled artists create giant inflatable sculpture for new installation at Gunwharf Quays later this month

Portsmouth and London-based arts organisation This New Ground is bringing We Rise, a collaborative artwork celebrating the learning-disabled artist community, to Gunwharf Quays from March 31-April 2.

Created with internationally-renowned digital artist Jason Wilsher-Mills and delivered with MAKE at Aldingbourne and Aspex Portsmouth in a series of workshops, the project is This New Ground’s flagship project in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since September 2022, Wilsher-Mills and the artists have been working on collaborative digital art which expresses the vibrancy, pride and desire for visibility to be shared by Portsmouth’s learning disabled residents.

Artwork created as part of We Rise, a new project created by This New Ground with learning-disabled artists

Taking inspiration from Portsmouth’s historic coat of arms, the result is a large, highly decorated inflatable sculpture which references the landmarks and rich history of the city and features a series of drawings, self-portraits and words created by the project's participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Groenewold, co-director of This New Ground, said: ‘We Rise project has been a fantastic way for This New Ground to establish our participatory arts hub in Portsmouth, in the beautiful community space at Aspex. We’ve loved collaborating with the artists from MAKE. Throughout the project the group has produced exciting and innovative digital art, gained new skills and confidence. We plan to continue to work alongside our project participants to further develop their skills by sharing their knowledge with peers and local schools.’

Emma, a workshop participant, added: ‘What I enjoyed about the art workshops is being included, seeing new people and I enjoyed working on the iPads, and learning a new skill. With art I can express myself, I can do really fine detail. I enjoyed working with Jason, he was super fun, and it was nice to work alongside someone with a disability. It’s nice to put our heads together with someone like us and it’s nice to be included.’

This New Ground is also hosting a celebration launch event at Aspex Portsmouth on Thursday, March 9 from 1pm to 3pm. People will have the opportunity to explore a collection of new artworks and get an exclusive first look at the inflatable sculpture. The event is free to attend and all are welcome.