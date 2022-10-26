Lee-on-the-Solent based firm to support Portsmouth cancer charity Rugby Against Cancer

P3 Mortgage Group Ltd, a mortgage, insurance and wealth management firm based in Lee-on-the-Solent, are leading a charity golf drive in May next year to raise money and awareness for local charity, Rugby Against Cancer (RAC).

RAC is a local charity run by a team of volunteers with a passion for rugby and who have all been personally affected by cancer, offering their time to help run events and ‘give back’ to the community.

The company, who have previously supported the charity by sponsoring the team’s shirts, have enlisted the help of colleagues and clients to join them on May 11 at Waterlooville Golf Course for the now sold-out fundraiser.

P3 operations manager, Mike Payne, alongside Aaron Beesley, ambassador for Rugby Against Cancer.

Last year, the company carried out a similar charity golf day in aid of Marwell Zoo and raised over £1000.

Event organiser and avid golfer Mike Payne, from Gosport, is operations manager at P3 and his wife Terrina is founder of the company.

He said: ‘This year we’re hoping it will be bigger and better. We’ve got 72 people coming from all over the country, friends, businesspeople and clients, hopefully we’re going to raise a lot more money this year. We like to support charities that are local, when my wife started the company one of things she wanted to do was get involved in the community.

Rugby Against Cancer charity match.

‘More than anything we want to raise awareness for RAC, they are growing charity and they get less help than the larger charities.’

The company have received a lot of support for the fundraiser, with Waterlooville Golf Club offering their space at a discounted rate.

On the day, players can expect a charity raffle and even the chance to correct their golfing blunders for a small fee, with all proceeds going towards RAC.

‘We’ll be selling mulligans, which is basically a free shot, we’ll charge a £2 fee for each one and we also have a charity raffle,’ said Mike.

Rugby Against Cancer charity match. Picture: S2S Photography