Susan Bonnar, the Lee-on-the-Solent business woman behind The British Craft house, was invited to a festive event at the prime minister's home in Downing Street.

Susan Bonnar was chosen to attend the special event to highlight her business, The British Craft house, an online department store for handmade gifts and art.

The entrepreneur was hand-picked as one of just 12 businesses from across the UK to host her own stall inside the prime minister’s London residence.

Susan invited sellers from The British Craft House to donate handmade items to be showcased on the day and received products from more than 200 makers.

She said: ‘It was an honour to be invited along to showcase the amazing businesses that The British Craft House is home to. I was lucky enough to meet the prime minister and his wife as well as Jeremy Hunt.’

Susan raffled off the donated products to raise almost £3,000 for charity Action for Children in an effort to help others this Christmas.

Susan said: ‘Although I run the platform, I don’t actually make or sell any products myself, which is why I needed the sellers to send items so they could show off their amazing talents. I was overwhelmed at how many people were willing to donate things for nothing in return and were more than happy with the proceeds going to charity.

‘With Action for Children, a small donation can make a big difference. With the amount we have raised we can help a lot of families and children which is important all year, but especially at a time like Christmas.’

Susan also attended the House of Lords to celebrate 10 years of Small Business Saturday as one of the 10 Small Business Heroes and a previous winner of the Small Business Saturday 100.