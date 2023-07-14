Paul Tate, of Lee-on-the-Solent, was inspired to take on the challenge after lost his dad Mick five years ago. Mick lost his battle with pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed just 26 days before he passed away.

As a self-proclaimed ‘marathon man’, has taken on three challenges in aid of his mission to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK – while making people more aware about the disease. The 48-year-old said: ‘I’m doing it in memory of my dad, Mick Tate, and also to spread awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Paul with his father, Mick Tate, in May 2016.

‘It can be a silent killer. It lays dormant and by the time they diagnose it, it's often too late. Half the people diagnosed pass in three months.’

To date, Paul has taken on three challenges in aid of his mission. His most recent endeavour is his biggest yet, running an extra mile each day over 26 days, completing a full marathon on the last day of the challenge.

The first challenge Paul set himself was to run continuously from Lee-on-the-Solent to the hospice Mick passed away at in Wincanton. Following this, Paul challenged himself to run four miles every hour on the hour for 24 hours.

He exceeded his target, adding on another four miles to round up his total distance to 100 miles in 25 hours. Paul will start his latest gruelling task on June 28, ending on July 23.

