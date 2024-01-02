News you can trust since 1877
Lee-on-the-Solent road reopens following two vehicle collision

A road in the Lee-on-the-Solent has been reopened after it was closed whilst emergency services dealt with a collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT
Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent was closed this morning for a period of time whilst police dealt with a collision involving two vehicles. The collision was reported at 9:50am this morning (January 2) and those involved in the incident have sustained minor injuries. The police have confirmed that that the road has now reopened.

