Lee-on-the-Solent road reopens following two vehicle collision
A road in the Lee-on-the-Solent has been reopened after it was closed whilst emergency services dealt with a collision.
Cherque Way, Lee-on-the-Solent was closed this morning for a period of time whilst police dealt with a collision involving two vehicles. The collision was reported at 9:50am this morning (January 2) and those involved in the incident have sustained minor injuries. The police have confirmed that that the road has now reopened.