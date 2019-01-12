LETTER OF THE DAY: Sea-defence plans are a vast improvement on the previous scheme

Having attended by kind invitation a preview of the forthcoming Southsea’s Sea Defence plans along with other interested groups and councillors with the idea of forming a purely advisory group to have a people’s view on how the future sea defence plans will look, it proved to be a very informative meeting.

Not only for the cross-party councillors who will be involved in the planning process, but also for the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership who will be in charge of the work when it commences.

I must say l was very impressed with the amended plans that were put before us and they are a vast improvement on the ones that were presented before.

I was also able to get answers to the partial rainwater flooding we are getting along the new sea defences in Alexandra Park.

Because the contractor is not allowed to work during the winter months, because of the breeding season, they were anxious to open up the coastal pathway and park on which they have had very favourable feedback has quickly as possible.

They have promised that they will be back in April to make sure that the drainage they have put in place will work in future.

John Cass

Chairman, Stamshaw & Tipner Neighbourhood Forum