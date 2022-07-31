An RNLI lifeboat heads out to sea.

Lifeboat crews scrambled to assist the man and two other people after their boat capsized and sank during a Cowes Week race around 2pm on Saturday.

The striken boat, a Solent Sunbeam, capsized and sank off Thorness Bay.

All three people onboard were wearing lifejackets, and were finally rescued by another yacht.

The RNLI lifeboat, which had launched just before 2 pm for a training excersie, arrived on the scene it took aboard the Sunbeam crew, and made for Trinity Landing in Cowes Harbour.

At the harbour, an ambulance was waiting to convey the injured man, who was also believed to have ingested sea water, to St Mary’s Hospital, Newport.

Also at the landing were coastguard teams from The Needles and Ventnor.