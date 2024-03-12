LISTEN: Express FM team surprise breakfast host Ian James on his 60th birthday
Express FM breakfast host Ian James was given a birthday to remember when his studio was invaded by colleagues who sang him happy birthday live on air - and gave him an inflatable banana.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ian (pictured on the right), who turned 60 today (March 12), was finishing up his travel bulletin on this morning's show when his colleagues, wearing Hawaiian necklaces, burst into his studio to give him a big 'beach vibes' birthday celebration - accompanied inflatables including a palm tree and a flamingo.
To listen to what happened live on air see the video embedded within this story.