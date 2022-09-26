The team from Physio-logical, a physiotherapy clinic based in Rowlands Castle, came together on Saturday, September 17 to clean up areas of the island seafront.

From 11am onwards the team of eight, which was made up of both clinic staff, friends, family and patients, took to the beach on Hayling Island with their litter pickers and binbags at the ready.

After two hours of cleaning, they collected a total of seven bags of rubbish.

The litterpicking team with their bags of rubbish.

It is part of the clinic’s efforts to become more eco-friendly, with this being the second beach clean they have organised.

The beach cleans are organised via the clinic’s Facebook group, Challenge 30, which founder and physiotherapist Natalie March set up during lockdown to keep morale up and to keep patients active.

Members of the group had to complete a bingo card of activities to do, including sunrise and sunset walks, litter picking, and local walking routes.

Natalie is encouraging more people to take part in their own beach cleans when possible to keep the shorelines clean.

She added: ‘We’re doing a lot in-house to become more environmentally friendly, with simple changes such as switching from paper diaries and notes to digital ones.

‘Climate change is getting worse and we all need to do our bit to try and help.