Customers have been shocked at the sudden closure of a seafood restaurant located in Gunwharf Quays.

The restaurant, which offered customers seafood, was bought by Greene King in a multi-million pound deal back in 2006.

The deal set Greene King back by £68m and the restaurants have been a success ever since – however Gunwharf Quays is just one of the restaurants that has closed.

Loch Fyne in Newhaven, Knowle and Ascot have all closed down over the past few months with the closure of the Newhaven branch taking place last month.

Loch Fyne in Newhaven, Knowle and Ascot have all closed down over the past few months with the closure of the Newhaven branch taking place last month.