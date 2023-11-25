Loch Fyne Closures: Gunwharf Quays bids farewell to Loch Fyne restaurant which is owned by Greene King
Loch Fyne officially closed its doors to customers on November 21 – and it is not the only restaurant within the chain that has closed.
The restaurant, which offered customers seafood, was bought by Greene King in a multi-million pound deal back in 2006.
The deal set Greene King back by £68m and the restaurants have been a success ever since – however Gunwharf Quays is just one of the restaurants that has closed.
Loch Fyne in Newhaven, Knowle and Ascot have all closed down over the past few months with the closure of the Newhaven branch taking place last month.
A poster has been put up at the Gunwharf Quays venue and it says: “With regret, effective from Tuesday 21st November, we will cease trading.
"On behalf of myself and the team, we would like to thank you for being part of our journey for all these years.”