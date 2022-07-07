Countryside Rangers from Fareham Borough Council have been joined by students from Locks Heath Junior School, helping to give the ‘Lest We Forget’ memorial at the Warsash Common local nature reserve, some much needed restoration.

The memorial, planted in 2018, suffered during the pandemic and was in need of weeding and general tidying.

The restoration will include replanting approximately 20,000 red and white poppy seeds along three parallel strips, representing the trenches of the First World War.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locks Heath Junior School at the ‘Lest We Forget’ memorial at Warsash Common.

With the strips to be replanted in November, twelve pupils from Locks Heath Junior School were invited to make synthetic poppies from recycled materials.

The ‘delighted’ Year 6 students made 70 red poppies and 34 white poppies, as part of their ‘Civic Award’.

Debbie Clarke, deputy head at Locks Heath Junior School added: ‘This scheme rewards young people who make an outstanding contribution to the community, and in doing so, encourages others to follow in their footsteps. It was also a really fun project culminating in an interesting and educational day out.’

The ‘Lest We Forget’ memorial at the Warsash Common local nature reserve.

These 104 poppies, a poppy for each year since the end of the First World War, were made from the bottom of used plastic bottles and bamboo stakes and planted in the trenches where they will remain until the wild seeds germinate.