Look: 11 blooming lovely pictures from Purbrook Horticultural Society’s Summer Show

Peter Rogers – Charles Rose Memorial Cup for Best Vegetable Collection, Borrow Cup for Best Potato Exhibit, Cornelius Cup for Best Vegetable Exhibit excluding Collections, Ted Miles Trophy for Most Points for Vegetables, Healey Cup for Most Points for Flowers, George Broom Memorial Bowl for Most Points for Pot Plants, Napier Cup for Most Points in all Classes [Gentlemen], Mary Gauntlett Cup for Best Fuchsia Exhibit, Jim Mew Cup for Best Onion Exhibit, Gauntlett Cup for Local Dahlia Championship, National Dahlia Society Silver Medal, National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal, National Vegetable Society Silver Medal, and The Banksian Medal for Highest prize money. Indira Mistry – Juniper Cup for Most Points in Novice Classes. Carol Copland – Rowena Cup for Most Points for Fruit, Norman Cup for Most Points for Dahlias, and Charlwood Cup for Most Points in all Classes [Ladies], Wendy Wright – Dring Cup for Most Points for Roses and G A Day Cup for Rose Class 48 - 4 Blooms. Maureen Simpson – Rosemary Trophy for Most Points in Floral Art and Chairman's Cup for Best Floral Art Exhibit. Jim Osman – Dring Chrysanthemum Cup for Most Points for Chrysanths. Angela Rogers – Ava Trophy for Most Points in Jams and Preserves. Clare Waskett – Enid Gauntlett Cup for Most Points for Handicrafts. Malcolm Purdue – Society Shield for Most Points at Monthly Show Table. Phil Stock – Janet Bendell Cup for Best Pot Plant. Anne Canning – Greta Carter Trophy for Best Novice Floral Art Exhibit. Brigitte Hoare – Havant Borough Council Cup for Most Points in Cookery Classes. The Smith Cup for Most Points child up to seven years was awarded jointly to Sachid and Dharmini. The Mary Grinter Cup for Most Points for 11 - 16 yrs was awarded to Edward Hoare.