The house in Langley Road is on the market for £230,000.
The terraced house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a west facing enclosed garden with artificial grass.
The smallest room overlooking the garden is a single room and currently houses a wardrobe along one wall.
Estate agents Chinneck Shaw describe the property as: ‘This is a lovely house perfect for your first step on the property ladder, perfect if you are upsizing and perfect if you’re downsizing, ready to move into and with such a gorgeous interior we don’t expect this to be available for long.’
The estate agent offering the property can be contacted on 02382 200426.