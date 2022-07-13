This three-bedroom terrace house in the heart of Portsmouth has come on the market.

Look inside this £230,000 three-bed house that's a 'perfect first step' on the property ladder in the heart of Portsmouth

A THREE-BED house in close to amenities on Kingston Road and Copnor Road has come on the market.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:10 pm

The house in Langley Road is on the market for £230,000.

The terraced house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a west facing enclosed garden with artificial grass.

The smallest room overlooking the garden is a single room and currently houses a wardrobe along one wall.

Estate agents Chinneck Shaw describe the property as: ‘This is a lovely house perfect for your first step on the property ladder, perfect if you are upsizing and perfect if you’re downsizing, ready to move into and with such a gorgeous interior we don’t expect this to be available for long.’

The estate agent offering the property can be contacted on 02382 200426.

Langley Road

A good-sized room extends in to the dining area, according to the estate agent.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

CAM00813P1-PR0074-STILL06.jpg

The garden is west facing, and comes with artificial grass.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Langley Road

The property is on the market for £230,000.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Langley Road

The bathroom is bright and modern, with a white bathroom suite, a shower over bath and grey floor and wall tiles, according to the estate agent.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

