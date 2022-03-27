Love Albert Road Day 2009: 23 great pictures of when the Southsea street became a festival for the day

Love Albert Road day was set up to promote and highlight the diversity of one of Southsea’s main shopping streets.

It ran for three years, in 2007, 2008 and 2009, before being kiboshed by the city council on the grounds of costs and policing concerns, as Hampshire police said they would need thousands to staff it.

Here’s a selection of pictures from the third year, 2009, which saw glorious weather and the street absolutely packed with revellers – in fact it was estimated that 100,000 people attended.

Many who were there will – or maybe won’t – remember a fun day out, and the fact that in true Portsmouth style it was a great excuse for a shant.

But the festival atmosphere did annoy some residents, who complained later that the community aspect of the event had been overtaken by a binge-drinking mentality.

Anyway, have a flick through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Packed Thousands of people were on the streets (093449-43)

2. Party atmosphere Dancing in the street (093449-42)

3. Smiles (093449-40)

4. Friends Yasmine Zouai and Louise New (093449-41)