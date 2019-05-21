Love Island confirms date 2019 series will return to ITV 

HIT reality show Love Island has confirmed when it will return to our screens for the latest season.

The programme will be coming back to ITV2 in just under two weeks.

Love Island’s 2019 series will begin on Monday, June 3 – so for those fans who think the show is their type on paper, better pencil it in the diary.

The official ITV2 Twitter account posted a short video showing host Caroline Flack floating on a lilo in a swimming pool, with the caption #DayDotIsComing along with the broadcast date.

The fifth series of the dating reality programme will air against a backdrop of calls for it to be cancelled following the deaths of two of its stars.

READ MORE: Love Island star Mike Thalassitis dies aged 26, according to reports

Sophie Gradon, 32, who appeared in season two in 2016, was found dead in June last year, while 26-year-old Mike Thalassitis, who took part in Love Island a year later, died in March.

The programme's level of care for its stars was called into question, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying that reality shows have a duty to care for contestants after they become famous.

The debate around the programme has since heightened following the death of a participant who had filmed an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed by ITV last week.

READ MORE: Calls for ITV to end Love Island following axing of the Jeremy Kyle Show over Portsmouth man’s death

Following Thalassitis's death, Love Island bosses revealed that they had undertaken a review six months earlier to evaluate the after care it was providing.

The show said it will now offer support in the form of "bespoke training" to all Love Island contestants rather than just those who ask for it.

The care will focus on helping contestants with social media and financial management after achieving overnight fame on Love Island, which has become a cultural phenomenon attracting millions of viewers each season.

The series, which sees singletons battling it out to find love and win a cash prize in an idyllic villa in Majorca, has been a ratings success for ITV, with last year's series averaging nearly three million viewers per episode.

The final episode drew 3.6 million viewers, according to overnight ratings, which was the biggest audience ever for an ITV2 programme.

Last year's series was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who have since separated.