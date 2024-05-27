Love Island: Portsmouth contestant Mimii Ngulube joins summer 2024 series - full lieneup and when it starts
The show, set to return next month with its 11th series, will see singles mingle in a Mallorcan villa in hopes of finding a new partner.
Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, will join XXX other people looking for love in the new series. She describes herself as a “girls' girl” and spontaneously decided to apply after becoming dissatisfied with the Portsmouth dating pool.
Here is the full list of contestants set to join Love Island in summer 2024:
Samantha Kenny
Age: 26
From: Liverpool
Job: Makeup Artist
Munveer Jabbal
Age: 30
From: Surbiton, Surrey
Job: Recruitment Manager
Nicole Samuel
Age: 24
From: Aberdare
Job: Accounts Manager
Ronnie Vint
Age: 27
From: South East London
Job: Semi Professional Footballer
Patsy Field
Age: 29
From: Orpington
Job: Office Administrator
Ciaran Davies
Age: 21
From: Pencoed, South Wales
Job: Surveyor
Mimii Ngulube
Age: 24
From: Portsmouth
Job: Mental Health Nurse
Sam Taylor
Age: 23
From: Chesterfield
Job: Hair Stylist
Jess White
Age: 25
From: Stockport
Job: Retail Manager
Ayo Odukoya
Age: 25
From: Canning Town
Job: Model
Harriett Blackmore
Age: 24
From: Brighton
Job: Dancer & Personal Shopper
The new series of Love Island starts on Monday, June 3 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and streams on ITVX.
