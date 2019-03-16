Love Island star Mike Thalassitis dies aged 26, according to reports

Have your say

LOVE Island star Mike Thalassitis has died, according to reports.

The reality TV star, who shot to fame on the popular ITV2 show in 2017, was 26.

Mike Thalassitis has died according to reports. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Sun reports that he was found dead in Essex yesterday.

Mike was affectionately known by his nickname ‘Muggy Mike’ which he was given on Love Island.

He also appeared in Celebs Go Dating.

