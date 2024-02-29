Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millie was part of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) during the Second World War as a cook, before meeting her Husband in the Royal Marines. She was discharged on compassionate grounds after falling pregnant with her first son in 1943, and later married and had two more children.

She worked all her life, and lived independently after losing her husband in 1980, until just six months ago when she moved into Kiln Lodge Care Home. Millie celebrated her birthday on February 20 with half a dozen family members and friends at Kiln Lodge with a cake, buffet, and lots of cards from friends and family.

The day had been excitedly awaited, as Millie had been looking forward to reaching such a special milestone. Some of her birthday cards had travelled far to reach her, as Millie has six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren in Australia.

Pictured is: (middle) Millie Bucksey with some of her family (l-r) Sue Bucksey, daughter-in-law, Stefanie Marrison, granddaughter, Mervyn Bucksey, son, and Samuel Marrison, great grandson, help Millie blow out her candles. Picture: Sarah Standing (200224-7126)