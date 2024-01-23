AA Traffic News has reported disruption across the area on a number of roads including the A27, A32 and M27.

The A32 Gosport Road has “severe delays”. The AA said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between A32 and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed 10 mph. Lane closed due to construction on A27 Cams Hill both ways at The Cams Mill Pub.”

Referring to the M27 at Portsmouth, the AA said: “Delays of four minutes on M27 Westbound between A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed 20 mph.”