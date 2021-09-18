M27 between Fareham and Whitely to be closed for days in September and October as major work to upgrade the carriageway takes place
MAJOR road works will see a large patch of the M27 being closed for three days this week.
The westbound carriageway will be shut between junctions 11 at Fareham and 9 at Whiteley from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, September 27.
The eastbound M27 will then be closed between junctions 9 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, October 1, until 6am on Monday, October 4.
Signed diversions will be in place. Drivers heading westbound should leave the M27 at junction 11 onto the westbound A27, to re-join the M27 at junction 9.
Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction 9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham. Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.
Congestion is expected, so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys.
All diversions will be fully signed, and closures are subject to change.