M27: Car aquaplanes after heavy rain leaving motorway blocked - and warning over no fuel
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened around 8am between junction 2 and 3 eastbound. The AA reported the road was left partially blocked causing delays for drivers.
Drivers are also suffering delays further along the M27 and on the M3. The AA added: "Very slow traffic on M3 Northbound at J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford). Congestion to the M27 and back along the M27 westbound to J7 (Hedge End)."
Meanwhile, drivers needing fuel are being warned. “No fuel available on M27 Westbound at M27 (Rownhams Services). Rownhams Services is located between J4 (M3) and J3 (Southampton Docks),” the AA said.