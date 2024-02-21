News you can trust since 1877
M27 crash at Portsmouth adds to driver misery after earlier "serious" crash on motorway

A crash on the M27 at Portsmouth is causing delays as a lane is blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 15:49 GMT
AA Traffic News reported the eastbound incident at 3.10pm. A map shows the crash happened by junction 12.

The AA said: "Delays and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Lane one (of four) is closed."

It comes following a "serious" crash westbound at 12.30pm that has led to junctions 5 to 7 being closed. Police have told drivers to avoid the area.

