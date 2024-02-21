Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M27 crash.

Emergency crews are at scene of the collision which happened westbound between junction 5-7 around 12.30pm. A picture shared by Highways England shows two crashed cars stranded in the middle of the empty westbound carriageway as traffic is held. Heavy traffic is seen on the opposite side.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M27 westbound. Officers have attended after reports shortly after 12.30pm today (Wednesday 21 February) of a serious collision at junction five.

