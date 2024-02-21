News you can trust since 1877
M27: Picture shows scene of "serious" crash causing long delays - as drivers told to avoid area

A "serious" crash on the M27 is causing long delays for drivers - with motorists told to avoid the area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:18 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
M27 crash. Pic: Highways EnglandM27 crash. Pic: Highways England
M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

Emergency crews are at scene of the collision which happened westbound between junction 5-7 around 12.30pm. A picture shared by Highways England shows two crashed cars stranded in the middle of the empty westbound carriageway as traffic is held. Heavy traffic is seen on the opposite side.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M27 westbound. Officers have attended after reports shortly after 12.30pm today (Wednesday 21 February) of a serious collision at junction five.

"The road is currently closed between junction five and seven while emergency services deal with the incident. We ask road users to please avoid the area for the time being and we thank you for your patience."

