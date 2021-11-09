M27 crash: Lanes blocked as car and lorry collide on motorway at Fareham

A CRASH involving a car and a HGV has closed a section of the M27 at Junction 11 outside Fareham.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:06 pm

Police are at the scene of the incident, which has blocked several lanes on the westbound carriageway of the busy motorway near Wallington.

Heavy delays of approximately 25 minutes are to be expected, according to Hampshire County Council’s live travel update service, ROMANSE.

Read More

Read More
Company Two Generations matches pair together in Emsworth home for companionship...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stock photo of traffic building up on the M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham. Picture: Paul Jacobs

In a tweet from the Highways Authority’s National Highways: South-East account, an authority spokesman said: ‘There is a RTC involving a car & HGV #Closures are in place. #TrafficOfficers are towards along with FreeRecovery.

‘Please approach with caution lanes 1 & 3 are blocked.’

Hampshire police has been contacted for further information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

M27HGVFarehamPoliceRTC