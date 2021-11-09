Police are at the scene of the incident, which has blocked several lanes on the westbound carriageway of the busy motorway near Wallington.

Heavy delays of approximately 25 minutes are to be expected, according to Hampshire County Council’s live travel update service, ROMANSE.

Stock photo of traffic building up on the M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham. Picture: Paul Jacobs

In a tweet from the Highways Authority’s National Highways: South-East account, an authority spokesman said: ‘There is a RTC involving a car & HGV #Closures are in place. #TrafficOfficers are towards along with FreeRecovery.

‘Please approach with caution lanes 1 & 3 are blocked.’

Hampshire police has been contacted for further information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron