M27 crash: Lanes blocked as car and lorry collide on motorway at Fareham
A CRASH involving a car and a HGV has closed a section of the M27 at Junction 11 outside Fareham.
Police are at the scene of the incident, which has blocked several lanes on the westbound carriageway of the busy motorway near Wallington.
Heavy delays of approximately 25 minutes are to be expected, according to Hampshire County Council’s live travel update service, ROMANSE.
In a tweet from the Highways Authority’s National Highways: South-East account, an authority spokesman said: ‘There is a RTC involving a car & HGV #Closures are in place. #TrafficOfficers are towards along with FreeRecovery.
‘Please approach with caution lanes 1 & 3 are blocked.’
Hampshire police has been contacted for further information.