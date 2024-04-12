M27 crash leaves lanes blocked and "severe delays" for drivers
A crash on the M27 is causing traffic disruption this morning.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel said the incident happened on the eastbound lane of the M27 leaving two lanes blocked.
A social media post said: “Eastbound - 2 lanes are BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to an RTC, heavy delays building.”
AA Traffic News added: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph."
