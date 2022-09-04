News you can trust since 1877
M27 crash sees all traffic held as emergency crews attend incident

AN EARLY morning crash on the M27 saw traffic held westbound before it was cleared.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:03 am

The collision happened between junction 4 and junction 3 and saw emergency crews attend.

In a Twitter post at 1.53am, National Highways said: ‘Traffic is being held on the M27 westbound between J4 and J3 following a collision. Emergency services are responding at the scene. There is currently under one mile of congestion on the approach to the incident.’

A post at 3.20am added: ‘Traffic has been released on the M27 westbound.’

