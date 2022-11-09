M27 crash: Update on police officers hospitalised after being hit by car

Police attended a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 on Tuesday morning but a second collision then took place on the westbound carriageway in the same place, leaving two police officers being taken to hospital.

An air ambulance and firefighters were also called to the scene. A passenger in one of the cars was also taken to hospital with serious injuries as the M27 was closed in both directions at one point amid lengthy delays.

Air ambulance attending M27 crash near Portsmouth. Pic Habib Rahman

Following the incident, chair of Hampshire Police Federation, Zoe Wakefield, said: ‘This is a reminder of the dangers of policing. My thoughts are with my injured colleagues, hoping their injuries are not serious.’

The federation added: ‘The thoughts of Hampshire Police Federation are with everyone involved in this terrible incident. We wish the officers a speedy recovery.’

A social media post on Wednesday afternoon said: ‘Thankfully we can update you that both are out of hospital and are recovering at home.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 11 and 12. Whilst at the scene, a second collision occurred involving three vehicles, a white Audi A3, a silver Toyota Yaris and white Mitsubishi Outlander, and led to two police officers sustaining injuries.

‘One of the occupants of the cars also sustained a serious injury. Both officers and the member of the public were taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.’