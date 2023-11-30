News you can trust since 1877
M27 delays as lane blocked after two vehicles crash

Two vehicles have crashed on the M2y this morning leaving a lane blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:56 GMT
It happened between junction 9 and 8 westbound. AA Road Traffic said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show lane one (of four) is closed.”

