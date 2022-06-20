M27 drivers and holidaymakers warned of more closures due to repair work

Drivers heading east towards Southampton and Portsmouth on the M27 were told to expect diversions between the Ashley Heath junction on the A31/A338 near Ringwood and junction 1 at Cadnam.

Motorists have been told they will be diverted from Monday July 11 to Friday July 15 from 8pm until 6am with traffic redirected via the A336, A326, A35, A3060 and A338.

The stretch was closed westbound for five consecutive nights last week.

The closure is so drainage work can be carried out overnight, National Highways said.

National Highways removed the east section of the bridge carrying the A31 over the River Avon last week.

The large 750 tonne crane was returned to site earlier this month before work to begin removing the bridge beams.

A statement for Highways England said: ‘We’ll be carrying out drainage works on the A31 in mid-June and mid-July. To do this safely, we’ll need to close the A31 to either east- or westbound traffic.

‘We understand closures on this stretch of the A31 are disruptive, we’re working to keep them to a minimum while delivering our improvements. The work will be done overnight, between 8pm and 6am, when traffic is at its lowest.’

A31 westbound traffic was slowed before the bridge beams were removed. It was then be cut into pieces and removed from site.

The scheme is expected to be completed in November.