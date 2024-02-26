Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M27 traffic

Police have now provided details of the crash on Sunday night around 9pm that resulted in damage to a central reservation between junction 11 and 12 . Lane closures in both directions are due to emergency barrier repairs following the collision.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called at 9.16pm on Sunday, 25 February to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 between junctions 12 and 11. The vehicle had been in collision with the central reservation. No one was injured."

