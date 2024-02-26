M27: Drivers still facing delays in Portsmouth after crash - police give update
Police have now provided details of the crash on Sunday night around 9pm that resulted in damage to a central reservation between junction 11 and 12 . Lane closures in both directions are due to emergency barrier repairs following the collision.
A spokesperson said: "Police were called at 9.16pm on Sunday, 25 February to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 between junctions 12 and 11. The vehicle had been in collision with the central reservation. No one was injured."
AA Traffic News said in its latest update: "One lane closed and delays due to emergency barrier repairs on M27 both ways between J12 M275 (Portsmouth) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Lane three (of three) remains closed in each direction following an accident on Sunday evening."