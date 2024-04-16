M27 drivers "queuing" amid “severe delays” this morning on busy motorway
Drivers on the M27 are being forced to queue amid “severe delays” this morning.
Motorists heading westbound between junction 9 and 7 are suffering disruption where works are being carried out.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.
“Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area.”
