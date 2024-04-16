M27 drivers "queuing" amid “severe delays” this morning on busy motorway

Drivers on the M27 are being forced to queue amid “severe delays” this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Apr 2024, 07:47 BST
Motorists heading westbound between junction 9 and 7 are suffering disruption where works are being carried out.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.

“Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area.”

