M27 drivers warned road works will be extended to bring more misery for drivers

Motorists using junction 7 of the busy motorway have been warned that works on nearby on A334 Charles Watts Way in Hedge End will now continue until June.

Hampshire County Council said a landslip by the busy road meant urgent repair works needed to be carried out to prevent it from becoming worse. The authority had said the work would be finished in February but that has now been extended until June 7.