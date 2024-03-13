M27 drivers warned road works will be extended to bring more misery for drivers
Traffic works by the M27 have been extended for three months to bring more misery for drivers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists using junction 7 of the busy motorway have been warned that works on nearby on A334 Charles Watts Way in Hedge End will now continue until June.
Hampshire County Council said a landslip by the busy road meant urgent repair works needed to be carried out to prevent it from becoming worse. The authority had said the work would be finished in February but that has now been extended until June 7.
Due to the eastbound lane closure, a diversion route through Kanes Hill A27 to junction 8 of the M27, with a separate diversion route for non-motorway traffic, has been in place.