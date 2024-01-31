News you can trust since 1877
M27: Four car crash leaves two lanes blocked and delays for drivers

A four-car crash has led to two lanes being closed on the M27.

By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT
Drivers have been warned of delays following the incident eastbound between junction 8 and 9.

AA Traffic News reported: "Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash, four cars involved on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Cameras show lanes three and four (of four) are closed."

