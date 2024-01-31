M27: Four car crash leaves two lanes blocked and delays for drivers
A four-car crash has led to two lanes being closed on the M27.
Drivers have been warned of delays following the incident eastbound between junction 8 and 9.
AA Traffic News reported: "Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash, four cars involved on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Cameras show lanes three and four (of four) are closed."