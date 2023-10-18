M27 "incident" results in "severe delays" for drivers in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Live travel service Romanse reported at 2.55pm: “M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to an incident, delays from J10/A32 #Fareham.
READ NOW: Paedophile dodges jail again
AA Traffic added: “Stop-start traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”
AA Traffic also said there were “severe delays” between further along the M27 between junction 10-12. “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 eastbound between J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed 10 mph,” a post said.