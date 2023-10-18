News you can trust since 1877
A lane has been blocked with “severe delays” for motorists following an incident on the M27 at Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Live travel service Romanse reported at 2.55pm: “M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to an incident, delays from J10/A32 #Fareham.

AA Traffic added: “Stop-start traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”

AA Traffic also said there were “severe delays” between further along the M27 between junction 10-12. “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 eastbound between J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed 10 mph,” a post said.

