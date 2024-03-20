M27 lane closed following incident causing traffic delays for drivers

A lane has been closed on a busy M27 section following an incident during this morning's rush hour.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Mar 2024, 08:23 GMT
AA Traffic News reported: "One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh)."

Meanwhile, on the A27 at Portsmouth drivers are suffering delays. The AA said: "Severe delays of eleven minutes on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph."

