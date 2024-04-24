M27 rush hour drivers suffer "severe delays" amid A27 disruption
Drivers are suffering “severe delays” on the M27 this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
Meanwhile, there are delays on the A27. The AA added: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Bridge Road Westbound between A3051 Botley Road (Park Gate Roundabout) and Old Bridge House Road. Average speed ten mph.”
