M27, A32 and A27 rush hour drivers suffering "severe delays" as traffic builds
Drivers on the M27 are being warned of “severe delays” as traffic builds this morning.
AA Traffic News reported: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 20 mph.”
It comes as one lane is closed due to long-term construction on the M27 both ways at junction 8.
Meanwhile, there are delays on the A32. The AA added: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between A32 and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed ten mph.”
