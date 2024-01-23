M27 incident leaves two lanes blocked adding to delays around Portsmouth
An incident on the M27 has left two lanes closed - causing delays for drivers.
AA Traffic News reported: "Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh)."
On the A27/M27 link the AA said: "Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph."
Traffic is also queuing on the Eastern Road, the AA added. It comes after "severe delays" were reported earlier on the A32 Gosport Road Northbound between A32 and A27 Eastern Way.