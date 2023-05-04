M27 traffic: Here is why you might have been stuck in traffic on the motorway earlier today
There was a traffic build up earlier today (May 4) due to a road traffic collision – here is what happened.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST
The inside and middle lanes were both blocked between Junction 9 at Park Gate and Junction 10 for the A32 at Fareham due to a traffic collision this morning.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 10am to a report of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 9 and 10.
‘This involved a van and a motorbike and minor injuries were reported.’