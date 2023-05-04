News you can trust since 1877
M27 traffic: Here is why you might have been stuck in traffic on the motorway earlier today

There was a traffic build up earlier today (May 4) due to a road traffic collision – here is what happened.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST

The inside and middle lanes were both blocked between Junction 9 at Park Gate and Junction 10 for the A32 at Fareham due to a traffic collision this morning.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 10am to a report of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 9 and 10.

‘This involved a van and a motorbike and minor injuries were reported.’

A traffic collision between a motorcyclist and a van took place on the M27 this morning causing delays.
