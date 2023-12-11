M27 traffic: Multi- vehicle collision causing delays on M27 within junction 11 near Fareham
Two lanes have been blocked off on the M27 eastbound following a multi-vehicle collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident was originally reported as a broken down vehicle but according to the AA it is a collision involving multiple vehicles.
The collision has taken place at junction 11 of the M27, Fareham, and congestion is tailing back to junction 9.
There is currently debris on the road and the delays are expected to be up to 50 minutes.