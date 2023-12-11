News you can trust since 1877
M27 traffic: Multi- vehicle collision causing delays on M27 within junction 11 near Fareham

Two lanes have been blocked off on the M27 eastbound following a multi-vehicle collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:29 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 18:29 GMT
The incident was originally reported as a broken down vehicle but according to the AA it is a collision involving multiple vehicles.

The collision has taken place at junction 11 of the M27, Fareham, and congestion is tailing back to junction 9.

There is currently debris on the road and the delays are expected to be up to 50 minutes.

There are heavy delays and emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

