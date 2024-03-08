M27 traffic: Portsmouth drivers warned of delays over repair works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lane remains closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12 following barrier repairs. The lane was closed yesterday evening during rush hour and it caused mayhem on the roads getting out of the city with delays amounting to approximately 30 minutes.

AA Traffic News is now warning Friday afternoon drivers: "One lane closed and slow traffic due to barrier repairs on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth)."

