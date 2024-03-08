M27 traffic: Portsmouth drivers warned of delays over repair works
A lane remains closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 11 and junction 12 following barrier repairs. The lane was closed yesterday evening during rush hour and it caused mayhem on the roads getting out of the city with delays amounting to approximately 30 minutes.
AA Traffic News is now warning Friday afternoon drivers: "One lane closed and slow traffic due to barrier repairs on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth)."
Referring to further along the M27 at the Portsbridge Roundabout, the AA said: "One lane closed and the entry slip road is partially blocked due to emergency repairs on A27 Eastbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. Affecting traffic coming from the M275."