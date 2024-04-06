M27 "traffic problem" causes delays for drivers and lane closures in both directions
AA Traffic News has reported “severe delays” between junction 4 and 7 both ways with lane closures. Police have been at the scene to assist the situation after a vehicle broke down. A recovery vehicle has been sent to the scene.
The AA said: “Queueing traffic, one lane closed, traffic problem and delays on M27 both ways between J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
The AA posted earlier: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”
Meanwhile in Portsmouth on the M275 traffic is very slow heading into the city.
